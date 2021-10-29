Today’s Headlines

Road fatalities spiked in first half of 2021 (USDOT)

Community weighs in on proposed road charge for San Diego region, and golly – drivers don’t like it (CBS8)

SF Muni under pressure to restore bus lines (ABC7)

Everything is at stake in international climate talks (AP News) Carbon markets will be argued about there (Bloomberg) But it will all be empty promises, according to Schwarzenegger (Politico)

The build environment increases heat, and poorer neighborhoods have it worse (LA Times)

Tesla’s aggressiveness is endangering people and good government (LA Times)

NTSB head: Tesla fans’ social media attacks are deliberate attempt to distract attention from safety issues (CNN)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

