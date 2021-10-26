Today’s Headlines

Anticipating a Halloween nightmare of traffic in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)

South Monterey County celebrates opening of transit operations center, serving rural areas (King City Rustler)

Clean a stretch of California highway, earn money (Record Searchlight)

Controversial parking garage for Dublin BART still not built (Mercury News)

Federal officials say BART extension to San Jose could cost twice as much as original estimate (Mercury News)

State Democratic party defers decision on banning contributions from fossil fuel, law enforcement groups (SF Chronicle)

Why do Americans shrug off traffic violence? (NBC News)

Tesla drivers can pay insurance rates based on how well they drive, as observed in real time by their vehicles (The Verge)

Tiny methane leaks in homes have big impacts (Yale Climate Connections)

California is redrawing government districts statewide and locally (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

