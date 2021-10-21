Today’s Headlines

How reduced parking requirements can increase housing (AARP)

California rail authorities join forces in CIRCLE: California Rail Corridors Linking Everyone (Trains)

Parents push for safer routes to school in Montclair (Daily Bulletin)

California has a huge racial profiling problem (Daily Beast)

The people who harvest our food suffer from lack of COVID resources, information (KVPR)

Cargo backlog creates traffic tie-ups on the highways and in neighborhoods (Press Democrat) But that’s just masking an economic success story! (Bloomberg)

California’s wildfire smoke is causing health problems in the eastern US (Washington Post)

LA City Council votes to solve homelessness by banning it (LA Times)

Singapore implements problematic rules on bicycle behavior in the name of “safety” (Straits Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

