Today’s Headlines
- Despite dangers to pedestrians, SD begins project to widen El Cajon Blvd to “solve congestion” (KPBS)
- Correlations seen between growing number of large SUVs and pedestrian deaths (Urban Wire)
- Cities looking for ways to end illegal street racing (LA Times)
- Yup. E-bike deliveries reduce emissions (Fast Company)
- Here’s a city that hasn’t had any cars for over a decade – it works (Vice)
- Ride-share saves neither time, money, NOR the planet (and doesn’t cut congestion either) (LA Times)
- San Diego COASTER to receive $10m in federal funds (Times of San Diego)
- Former CARB deputy Steve Cliff nominated to run federal highway safety agency (Federal News Network)
- CTC approves $2.1 billion for transportation projects statewide (The Daily Independent)
- Pasadena defers action on Caltrans-owned homes (South Pasadena Review)
- Cut water use, said Newsom. Nah, said Californians (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland opens its guaranteed income project (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
