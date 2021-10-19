Today’s Headlines

New York’s bicycle food delivery workers, on the forefront of sustainable transportation, demonstrate what’s necessary (Inside Climate News)

E-buses can recharge on the fly with wireless charging corridors (Electrive)

There’s some money in the federal transportation bill for California transportation projects (Sierra Sun Times) … about as much as the oil company at the center of the oil spill has received from the federal government (LA Times)

Comedians on bicycles getting donuts in SF could be more fun that comedians in cars getting coffee (SF Gate)

How cities can “solve” congestion (Traffic Technology Today)

SF looks to make $$ off development rights above City Hall (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

