Today’s Headlines

It’s Clean Air Day. Did you take the pledge?

Report on widespread wildfire smoke prompts legislation (Capital Public Radio)

Buellton builds a bicycle skills course (Santa Maria Times)

Ebike sales are growing fast (Electrek)

Which is better for you: Biking or walking? (Live Science)

Creative asphalt art projects (SmartCitiesDive)

Housing is a human right (US News)

Every town can be a scooter town (Slate)

San Francisco’s public transit is still struggling, but people are using bikes and scooters (SF Examiner)

We need ethical standards for self-driving vehicles (Newsweek)

No, Dan Walters, the 85th percentile rule is not “scientific”; do some basic research instead of just fear mongering about speed traps (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.