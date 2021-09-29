California Walks Urges Action on Jaywalking Bill Call, tweet, contact the Governor in support

California Walks wrote a letter to Governor Newsom urging him to sign A.B. 1238, a bill that would decriminalize the act of walking across the street. It is an important step in encouraging a cultural shift away from car dominance and towards one where people are not criminals simply for the act of walking across a street.

Advocates have found that in cities across the state, people cross safely mid-block every day because they simply do not have “legal” options. It’s time to recognize that this is not criminal behavior, and that the legal system needs to protect pedestrians rather than punish them.

CalWalks’ letter, below, is worth reading. Note that advocates are also asking people to join them in urging the Governor to sign by tweeting him (@GavinNewsom) or calling him at (916) 445-2841. It’s also super easy to send a quick note via the Governor’s website – there’s even a pulldown menu listing all the bills on his desk.

The California Walks letter: