Today’s Headlines

Why California needs to decriminalize jaywalking (Bloomberg)

Trying to cross the street should not be a crime (LA Times)

Dangerous intersection to see “safety upgrade” – a fence to keep pedestrians away from speeders (ABC7)

The case for funding bike infrastructure (Vox)

Sonora bus hub to get state money (My MotherLode)

With new evidence of harm from air pollution, WHO changes international guidelines (Guardian)

Lawsuit seeks to block bill that would allow denser housing (SF Chronicle)

Major school bus driver shortage (The Hill)

How LiDAR could help make roads safer (Mass Transit)

Most people never could work from home, and they kept the country going (NY Times)

The importance of coffee shops for some workers (Metropolitics)

How the Census will change California’s Congressional districts (PPIC)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.