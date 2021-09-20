Today’s Headlines

America has a car crash epidemic – and it’s preventable (Vox)

When you’re disabled, transportation can be difficult (Patch)

As bicycling increases, better protection is needed (Bakersfield.com)

Fremont gets award for safety, gives road diet the finger (Mercury News)

Culver City moves towards fully electric bus fleet (Patch)

San Jose Open Streets festival Viva Calle was a joyous car-free party (Mercury News)

Shortage of bus drivers is putting young students on public transit (California News Times)

Electric AVs will not solve emissions, let alone congestion (UK News Today)

League of Women Voter weighs in against preserving long-unused North Coast RR for coal transport (Times Standard)

What just happened with single-family zoning in California? (LA Times)

Housing solutions in the federal infrastructure bill (Prospect)

Why CA has the lowest COVID rate in the nation (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.