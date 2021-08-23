Today’s Headlines
- Tesla investigation, long overdue, could lead to more safety outcomes (Slate)
- Court rules Prop 22 – claiming ride-hail drivers are contractors – unconstitutional (AP)
- How to move beyond recycling (Heated)
- Not good for air quality: CA plans to lean on diesel to avoid power blackouts (KQED)
- What if buses and subways were free to ride? (LA Times)
- It’s easier to build new highways than new subways (Slate)
- The top ten economic benefits of walkable places (CNU)
- To fight climate change, California needs to reorganize state government (CalMatters)
- Amazon ponders malls (The Atlantic)
