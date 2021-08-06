Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco Plans to Close Great Walkway, Open to Cars (SFChronSFExaminerCBSLocal)
  • County Plans New Bikeway Through Whittier Narrows (Urbanize)
  • SF Muni Running out of Rescue Money (TheFrisc)
  • Caltrans Adding Reflective Borders to Traffic Signals (OC Register)
  • Dixie Fire’s Smoke Reaches Sacramento (SacBee)
  • COVID-19 Whiplash Is Messing with SoCal’s Psyche (OC Register)
  • Infrastructure Bill Focuses Too Much on Cars, Could Be Sea Change in Climate Policy (The Atlantic)
  • Sens. Cruz and Warnock Join Forces to Add Freeway to Infrastructure Bill (Midland Reporter-Telegram)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
National Headlines at Streetsblog USA