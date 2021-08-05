Today’s Headlines

L.A.’s Transit Ridership Slow To Bounce Back (KCRW)

Bike/Ped Safety Upgrades Near Future Irvington BART (MercNews)

More on Permanent Slow Streets in the Bay (SFGate)

Newsom Might Actually Lose This Thing (Union-Tribune)

Dixie Fire Is One of Cali’s Biggest Wildfires Ever, and Growing (SacBee)

More on Upcoming Muni Service Changes (MassTransit)

California Could Get Billions in Infrastructure Deal (SFChron)

Biden Order: Half of New Cars EV’s by 2030 (SacBee)

Infrastructure Bill First Time R’s and D’s Acknowledged Climate Change and Plight of Underserved Communities. (New York Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

National Headlines at Streetsblog USA