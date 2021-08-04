Today’s Headlines
- SLO’s Bread Bike Moving Into a Storefront (Eater)
- Best and Worst Bus Stops in S.F. (Citylab)
- VTA, San Francisco, Say They’ve Paid for Caltrain (DailyJournal)
- LA Metro Greenlights Pre-Development Work on Sepulveda Pass (Daily News)
- Fountain Valley-Based Pedego Pulls in $121 Million in Sales over Past Year (Spec1)
- Number of Vaccinated Getting a Bump as Employers Mandate Vax (Union-Trib)
- Kaiser Orders All Employees to Get Vaxxed (SacBee)
- Op/Ed: Don’t Gut Walk/Bike Funding (SBUSA)
- Underserved SD Neighborhoods Get More $ for Parks (Union-Trib)
- Infrastructure Bill Includes Bump for Transit Relative to Roads (Bloomberg)
- Provision in Bill Requires Cities and States to Consider Private Financing for Transportation (The American Prospect)
