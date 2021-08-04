Today’s Headlines

  • SLO’s Bread Bike Moving Into a Storefront (Eater)
  • Best and Worst Bus Stops in S.F. (Citylab)
  • VTA, San Francisco, Say They’ve Paid for Caltrain (DailyJournal)
  • LA Metro Greenlights Pre-Development Work on Sepulveda Pass (Daily News)
  • Fountain Valley-Based Pedego Pulls in $121 Million in Sales over Past Year (Spec1)
  • Number of Vaccinated Getting a Bump as Employers Mandate Vax (Union-Trib)
  • Kaiser Orders All Employees to Get Vaxxed (SacBee)
  • Op/Ed: Don’t Gut Walk/Bike Funding (SBUSA)
  • Underserved SD Neighborhoods Get More $ for Parks (Union-Trib)
  • Infrastructure Bill Includes Bump for Transit Relative to Roads (Bloomberg)
  • Provision in Bill Requires Cities and States to Consider Private Financing for Transportation (The American Prospect)

