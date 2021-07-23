Today’s Headlines

  • Don’t Call It a Comeback, COVID’s Always Been Here (Fresno Bee, SacBee, Merc-News, LAT, OC Register)
  • Some Parents Must Not Like Their Kids (Merc-News)
  • BART Ridership Up, Other Signs of Recovery (SFChron)
  • Feud Between Anti-HSR Legislators and Governor/Senators Goes Public (SFExaminer, LAT)
  • Berkeley Study : SB9 Won’t Supercharge Home Building (LAT)
  • San Diego Builds Ped. Bridge to Honor Drowned Students (Unoin-Tribune)
  • Bird Will Unveil Next Gen of E-Scooter in Long Beach (LBPost)
  • Will Americans Walk a Mile to the Bank, Install Bike Infrastructure or Pour Money into Transit? (Governing)
  • Uber and Lyft Drivers Went on Strike Wednesday (CBS News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
National Headlines at Streetsblog USA