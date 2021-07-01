Today’s Headlines

  • Want safe bike, walk trails in Inland Empire? Tell Caltrans District 8 (survey) (Patch)
  • The advent of autonomous vehicles could decimate public transit, in-state air travel (Spectrum News)
  • How cities should prepare for new mobilities (Planetizen)
  • Policies that have encouraged development of clean and sustainable energy sources are bearing fruit (Forbes)
  • Buttigieg awards infrastructure grants, supposedly to projects that help reduce climate impacts, but… (Transport Topics)
  • Exxon lobbyist describes years of work to undermine climate policy, says they meet regularly with Congressman Manchin (Channel4)
  • Planners develop new models for estimating foot traffic (Technology Review)
  • Spraying sunscreen on pavement to cool it down, reduce emissions? (Vice)

