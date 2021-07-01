Today’s Headlines

Want safe bike, walk trails in Inland Empire? Tell Caltrans District 8 (survey) (Patch)

The advent of autonomous vehicles could decimate public transit, in-state air travel (Spectrum News)

How cities should prepare for new mobilities (Planetizen)

Policies that have encouraged development of clean and sustainable energy sources are bearing fruit (Forbes)

Buttigieg awards infrastructure grants, supposedly to projects that help reduce climate impacts, but… (Transport Topics)

Exxon lobbyist describes years of work to undermine climate policy, says they meet regularly with Congressman Manchin (Channel4) Oh, oops, sorry, says Exxon (New York Times, Guardian)

Planners develop new models for estimating foot traffic (Technology Review)

Spraying sunscreen on pavement to cool it down, reduce emissions? (Vice)

