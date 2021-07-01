Today’s Headlines
- Want safe bike, walk trails in Inland Empire? Tell Caltrans District 8 (survey) (Patch)
- The advent of autonomous vehicles could decimate public transit, in-state air travel (Spectrum News)
- How cities should prepare for new mobilities (Planetizen)
- Policies that have encouraged development of clean and sustainable energy sources are bearing fruit (Forbes)
- Buttigieg awards infrastructure grants, supposedly to projects that help reduce climate impacts, but… (Transport Topics)
- Exxon lobbyist describes years of work to undermine climate policy, says they meet regularly with Congressman Manchin (Channel4)
- Oh, oops, sorry, says Exxon (New York Times, Guardian)
- Planners develop new models for estimating foot traffic (Technology Review)
- Spraying sunscreen on pavement to cool it down, reduce emissions? (Vice)
