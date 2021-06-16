Today’s Headlines

  • Lyft launches pilot EV rental program for its drivers in SF Bay Area (Reuters)
  • Biden administration reboots CAHSR funding (Bond Buyer)
  • Clean renewables standard faces politics in D.C. (Inside Climate News)
  • Making California forests more resilient (Bloomberg)
  • Are labor unions really holding up affordable housing construction? (CalMatters)
  • People say they “won’t go back to how it used to be” as they hop in their cars (LA Times)
  • What will happen when eviction moratorium ends? (CalMatters)

