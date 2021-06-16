Today’s Headlines
- Lyft launches pilot EV rental program for its drivers in SF Bay Area (Reuters)
- Biden administration reboots CAHSR funding (Bond Buyer)
- Clean renewables standard faces politics in D.C. (Inside Climate News)
- Making California forests more resilient (Bloomberg)
- Are labor unions really holding up affordable housing construction? (CalMatters)
- People say they “won’t go back to how it used to be” as they hop in their cars (LA Times)
- What will happen when eviction moratorium ends? (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF