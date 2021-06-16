Today’s Headlines

Lyft launches pilot EV rental program for its drivers in SF Bay Area (Reuters)

Biden administration reboots CAHSR funding (Bond Buyer)

Clean renewables standard faces politics in D.C. (Inside Climate News)

Making California forests more resilient (Bloomberg)

Are labor unions really holding up affordable housing construction? (CalMatters)

People say they “won’t go back to how it used to be” as they hop in their cars (LA Times)

What will happen when eviction moratorium ends? (CalMatters)

