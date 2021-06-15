Today’s Headlines
- Some cities may ditch transit fares to tackle inequities (Pew)
- How to strengthen SB 375, California’s landmark planning law (ClimatePlan)
- Trading parking for lower housing costs (Fresno Bee)
- Legislative update from Natural Resources Defense Council
- Legislature passes placeholder budget (EdSource)
- Wealthy Big Ag wants to suck up all the water (CalMatters)
- Drive less, live better (CommonWealth)
- Environmental advocates win concessions from developer of megawarehouse in Inland Empire (Bloomberg)
