  • Climate goals do not have to undermine a robust economy (Capitol Weekly)
  • Unions support high-speed rail (LA Times)
  • Fresno County approves local tax dollars to widen Highway 41 (KMPH)
  • The pitfalls of planning by bargaining (Planetizen)
  • Scary: Banks are outbidding potential residents on single family homes (UNC)
  • Report: California needs more than a million electric chargers (CA Energy Commission)
  • GM bargains for “flexibility” on auto emission standards (Reuters)
  • When is a cap on emissions not a cap? Under cap-and-trade (Energy at Haas)
  • Uber hikes fares, but drivers aren’t seeing any of that (Washington Post)
  • The (not-so-)hidden dangers of big trucks (Consumer Reports)
  • Ideal cities of the future look like cities without cars (Shift)

