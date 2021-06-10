Today’s Headlines
- Climate goals do not have to undermine a robust economy (Capitol Weekly)
- Unions support high-speed rail (LA Times)
- Fresno County approves local tax dollars to widen Highway 41 (KMPH)
- The pitfalls of planning by bargaining (Planetizen)
- Scary: Banks are outbidding potential residents on single family homes (UNC)
- Report: California needs more than a million electric chargers (CA Energy Commission)
- GM bargains for “flexibility” on auto emission standards (Reuters)
- When is a cap on emissions not a cap? Under cap-and-trade (Energy at Haas)
- Uber hikes fares, but drivers aren’t seeing any of that (Washington Post)
- The (not-so-)hidden dangers of big trucks (Consumer Reports)
- Ideal cities of the future look like cities without cars (Shift)
