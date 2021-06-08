Today’s Headlines
- Are bike highways coming? (CityLab)
- California’s inaction on high-speed rail could kill it (CalMatters)
- Bill on parking requirements could make investments in transit and housing go further (NRDC)
- LA has a new plan to promote sustainable transportation (PR Newswire)
- On long walks (The Big Issue)
- Thoughts on the U.S. infrastructure plan from transportation expert Robert Cervero (California Magazine)
- The flaws in California’s cap-and-trade program (KQED)
- A fuel cell bus on tour around California (Mass Transit)
- Electric vehicles are much heavier than gas-powered ones (CNN)
- On transportation, we must not return to “normal” (CommonWealth)
- This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make cities better (Policy Options Politiques)
