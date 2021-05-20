Today’s Headlines
- Long Beach considers a public park along its river (Press Telegram)
- Fixing commuter rail will cost money (Governing)
- Transportation improvements are key to reducing health disparities (Transfers Magazine)
- CA spends millions to improve highways:
- $16 million for Taft highway (KGET)
- $112 million for Highway 101 (SYVNews)
- Resurfacing of Highway 12 in Sonoma County begins; some crosswalks missing? (Sonoma News)
- CA willing to fix, but not widen, Highway 41 in Fresno County (KMPH)
- Local officials claim they’re “not adding capacity, we’re completing capacity that’s already there” (Fresno Bee)
- They’re mad that the state is putting its money where its mouth is (The Sun)
- Colorado claims its highway expansions are “different” and won’t bring [much] more traffic (CPR)
- Nonresidents say if Oakland were to remove a freeway it would inconvenience them (Mercury News)
- Why cities say no to new transportation technology (Bloomberg)
- California oil industry spends millions fighting climate policy (Capital and Main)
- Gig economy’s business model is blocking climate policy (Vice)
