Today’s Headlines

Long Beach considers a public park along its river (Press Telegram)

Fixing commuter rail will cost money (Governing)

Transportation improvements are key to reducing health disparities (Transfers Magazine)

CA spends millions to improve highways: $16 million for Taft highway (KGET) $112 million for Highway 101 (SYVNews) Resurfacing of Highway 12 in Sonoma County begins; some crosswalks missing? (Sonoma News)

CA willing to fix, but not widen, Highway 41 in Fresno County (KMPH) Local officials claim they’re “not adding capacity, we’re completing capacity that’s already there” (Fresno Bee) They’re mad that the state is putting its money where its mouth is (The Sun)

Colorado claims its highway expansions are “different” and won’t bring [much] more traffic (CPR)

Nonresidents say if Oakland were to remove a freeway it would inconvenience them (Mercury News)

Why cities say no to new transportation technology (Bloomberg)

California oil industry spends millions fighting climate policy (Capital and Main)

Gig economy’s business model is blocking climate policy (Vice)

