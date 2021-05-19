Today’s Headlines
- The death and rebirth of bike highways (Cheddar News)
- Kids work to earn bikes in West Oakland program (Local News Matters)
- Berkeley struggles to figure out how to make a dangerous intersection safer (Berkeleyside)
- BART’s newest elevator attendant knows wheelchairs (BART)
- Emeryville seniors celebrate approval of a crosswalk – after three years of advocacy (E’villeEye)
- How to design an effective low-speed zone (The City Fix)
- How parking destroys cities (The Atlantic)
- Council rules Redlands Mall exempt from height and density standards (Redlands Daily Facts)
- Judge orders city of Clovis to zone for affordable housing (Capital and Main)
- Caltrans issues “notice to vacate” to homeless camp in National City (CBS8)
- Truck driver shortage causes problems getting California lettuce to market (HortiDaily)
- LAO pokes holes in Newsom’s definition of “budget surplus” (CalMatters)
