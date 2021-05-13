Today’s Headlines

Instead of bus-only lanes, SFMTA approves temporary HOV lanes through town (Mass Transit)

Lafayette City Council approves plan for mid-street bike and pedestrian path (Patch)

Randal O’Toole is wrong about high-speed rail (Pedestrian Observations)

Las Vegas needs a rail connection to SoCal (Las Vegas Sun)

Uber, Lyft want state subsidies to meet EV mandates (Reuters)

Tesla auto-pilot: Back seat driver arrested, fatal crash being investigated (ABC)

Curb space is valuable, but we’re just giving it away (American Planning Association)

Climate resilience: What it means and why it matters (Treehugger)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF