Today’s Headlines
- “Safe Streets” need to accommodate people with disabilities (SF Examiner)
- What the fight over infrastructure is really about (Politico)
- Biden seeks unprecedented investment in passenger rail (Governing)
- Separated bike lanes, automated vehicles, and the MUTCD (League of American Bicyclists)
- May is National Bike Month (Long Beach Post)
- How to be a bike champion (Napa Valley Register)
- CA cap-and-trade creates justifications for more pollution (ProPublica)
- CA forest carbon offset program overestimates benefits of climate credits (Reuters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF