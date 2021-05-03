Today’s Headlines

  • “Safe Streets” need to accommodate people with disabilities (SF Examiner)
  • What the fight over infrastructure is really about (Politico)
  • Biden seeks unprecedented investment in passenger rail (Governing)
  • Separated bike lanes, automated vehicles, and the MUTCD (League of American Bicyclists)
  • May is National Bike Month (Long Beach Post)
  • How to be a bike champion (Napa Valley Register)
  • CA cap-and-trade creates justifications for more pollution (ProPublica)
  • CA forest carbon offset program overestimates benefits of climate credits (Reuters)

