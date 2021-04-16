Today’s Headlines

  • Interview with the founder of Streets For All (LA Times)
  • LA finds that protected bike lanes increase biking (Urbanize LA)
  • Our real climate and transportation policy: cheap gas (CityCommentary)
  • The dark side of transportation electrification (Forbes)
  • Altering the pitch for federal money to match Biden priorities (Washington Post)
  • Can America’s road builders break the highway habit? (Bloomberg)
  • Designing tiny house communities for homeless people (LA Times)
  • Zoom fatigue is real, and worse for women (SF Chronicle)

