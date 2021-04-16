Today’s Headlines
- Interview with the founder of Streets For All (LA Times)
- LA finds that protected bike lanes increase biking (Urbanize LA)
- Our real climate and transportation policy: cheap gas (CityCommentary)
- The dark side of transportation electrification (Forbes)
- Altering the pitch for federal money to match Biden priorities (Washington Post)
- Can America’s road builders break the highway habit? (Bloomberg)
- Designing tiny house communities for homeless people (LA Times)
- Zoom fatigue is real, and worse for women (SF Chronicle)
