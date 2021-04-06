Today’s Headlines
- The boring old Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices is finally getting some needed attention (RollCall)
- Bay Area girls lead campaign against harassment on transit (Bloomberg)
- Fossil fuel tax programs to cut emissions lead to industry profit but not much climate benefit (Desmog)
- Why jaywalking laws need to come to an end (NY Daily News)
- BRT in San Berdoo to get $87m from feds (Daily Bulletin)
- Caltrans awards grants for safety upgrades in Inyo, Mono counties (Sierra Wave)
- Kern County gets money for pedestrian safety projects (KGET)
- Oregon sues USDOT: Why did you let this awful project go ahead? (Bike Portland)
- Smart Growth America takes a deep dive into Biden infrastructure plan
- Myths and truths about interstate highways (The Metropole)
- Lots of business made huge profits in 2020; Some paid $0 in fed taxes, including Salesforce (SF Chronicle)
