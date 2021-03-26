Today’s Headlines

CA bill would decriminalize jaywalking (SFBay)

CTC allocations: $10.5m to shore up Del Mar Bluffs along train route (Patch) $48.1 m to LA County for rail upgrades (MyNewsLA)

Valuing people in infrastructure decisions (GreenBiz)

Buttigieg promotes transformative infrastructure plan (Transport Topics)

Who will win the battle for streets? (The Guardian)

Who will fill seat left empty by new AG Rob Bonta? (SF Chronicle)

“Drop zones” to keep long-haul trucks out of urban areas? (Tech Crunch)

Vaccine eligibility expanding, but supply is tricky (SF Chronicle)

