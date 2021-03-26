Today’s Headlines
- CA bill would decriminalize jaywalking (SFBay)
- CTC allocations:
- Valuing people in infrastructure decisions (GreenBiz)
- Buttigieg promotes transformative infrastructure plan (Transport Topics)
- Who will win the battle for streets? (The Guardian)
- Who will fill seat left empty by new AG Rob Bonta? (SF Chronicle)
- “Drop zones” to keep long-haul trucks out of urban areas? (Tech Crunch)
- Vaccine eligibility expanding, but supply is tricky (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF