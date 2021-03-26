Today’s Headlines

  • CA bill would decriminalize jaywalking (SFBay)
  • CTC allocations:
    • $10.5m to shore up Del Mar Bluffs along train route (Patch)
    • $48.1 m to LA County for rail upgrades (MyNewsLA)
  • Valuing people in infrastructure decisions (GreenBiz)
  • Buttigieg promotes transformative infrastructure plan (Transport Topics)
  • Who will win the battle for streets? (The Guardian)
  • Who will fill seat left empty by new AG Rob Bonta? (SF Chronicle)
  • “Drop zones” to keep long-haul trucks out of urban areas? (Tech Crunch)
  • Vaccine eligibility expanding, but supply is tricky (SF Chronicle)

