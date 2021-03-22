Today’s Headlines
- How COVID has affected Santa Barbara’s State Street (Edhat)
- With third batch of federal aid, L.A. Metro now says it will restore service cuts…. by September (LAist)
- [In January, Metro Board ordered service restoration by July, but staff balked]
- Driver seriously injures bike rider; city claims lack of money prevents safer street design (Berkeleyside)
- Buttigieg says Biden plan will usher in a new transportation era (Transport Topics)
- New York’s proposal for congestion pricing being watched by cities around the country (Politico)
- Tesla’s “full self-driving” beta is anything but – and it’s dangerous (Road and Track)
- Podcast: A look at the supply-chain “meltdown” in Southern California (Supply Chain Brain)
- Shifting freight flow patterns will affect trucking, rail as ports strain to keep up with U.S. demand for consumer goods (Freight Waves)
- Rising seas, bigger fires are endangering CA parks (Jefferson Public Radio)
- Developer proposes converting Marin County mall into housing (SF Chronicle)
