  • How COVID has affected Santa Barbara’s State Street (Edhat)
  • With third batch of federal aid, L.A. Metro now says it will restore service cuts…. by September (LAist)
  • Driver seriously injures bike rider; city claims lack of money prevents safer street design (Berkeleyside)
  • Buttigieg says Biden plan will usher in a new transportation era (Transport Topics)
  • New York’s proposal for congestion pricing being watched by cities around the country (Politico)
  • Tesla’s “full self-driving” beta is anything but – and it’s dangerous (Road and Track)
  • Podcast: A look at the supply-chain “meltdown” in Southern California (Supply Chain Brain)
  • Shifting freight flow patterns will affect trucking, rail as ports strain to keep up with U.S. demand for consumer goods (Freight Waves)
  • Rising seas, bigger fires are endangering CA parks (Jefferson Public Radio)
  • Developer proposes converting Marin County mall into housing (SF Chronicle)

