CA High Speed Rail Releases March Update: Lots of Video of Bridges and Future Rail

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that the California High Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA) is currently building over 100 miles of high speed rail in the Central Valley and all of the large projects, including viaducts, animal crossings, and overpasses, that go along with it. To date, the project has created more than 5,500 construction jobs since the start of construction in the Central Valley. More than 35 construction sites are active today along the first 119 miles of the project.

Every month, CAHSRA releases a video with updates on how construction is proceeding. If you enjoy video of partially built rail facilities or newly constructed bridges, then this is the video for you. Highlights include the completion of the San Joaquin River Viaduct which straddles the Fresno and Madera county line and represents the northern gateway into the Central Valley.