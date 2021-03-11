Today’s Headlines

  • California to get $26 billion from federal COVID relief bill (LA Times)
    • Which could cut child poverty in half – because poverty is a policy choice (CalMatters)
  • Bill includes $30b in transit relief (Transportation for America)
  • A dream of nationwide high-speed rail (Vox)
  • Lacking safe streets, what’s protecting pedestrians now is congestion (Curbed)
  • Brief hailstorm causes problems on I-5 (Modesto Bee)
  • CA proposal to invest in ZEV infrastructure is a smart move (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Sonoma Clean Power launches e-bike incentive program (Sonoma West)
  • Crazy-seeming Dutch street design works, and is a work in progress (Dutch News)
  • The missing large housing our cities need (Alfred Twu)
  • Retrofitting parking garages to solve housing shortage (Route-Fifty)
  • Oklahoma bill would give drivers immunity for running down protestors (Oklahoman)
  • UC, Cal State police departments are much less diverse than student bodies (CalMatters)

