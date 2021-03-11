Today’s Headlines
- California to get $26 billion from federal COVID relief bill (LA Times)
- Which could cut child poverty in half – because poverty is a policy choice (CalMatters)
- Bill includes $30b in transit relief (Transportation for America)
- A dream of nationwide high-speed rail (Vox)
- Lacking safe streets, what’s protecting pedestrians now is congestion (Curbed)
- Brief hailstorm causes problems on I-5 (Modesto Bee)
- CA proposal to invest in ZEV infrastructure is a smart move (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Sonoma Clean Power launches e-bike incentive program (Sonoma West)
- Crazy-seeming Dutch street design works, and is a work in progress (Dutch News)
- The missing large housing our cities need (Alfred Twu)
- Retrofitting parking garages to solve housing shortage (Route-Fifty)
- Oklahoma bill would give drivers immunity for running down protestors (Oklahoman)
- UC, Cal State police departments are much less diverse than student bodies (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF