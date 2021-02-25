Today’s Headlines
- Berkeley moves to get police out of traffic enforcement (Berkeleyside, SF Chronicle, NY Times)
- New USPS truck design should be imitated (Curbed)
- More on federal bill to create e-bikes incentives (The Verge)
- Santa Cruz transit officials want vaccine priority for their drivers (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Richmond wants to open a homeless RV site at mostly-empty Hilltop Mall (SF Chronicle)
- Tiger Woods, driving too fast on a steep, curvy road, had a serious crash; Locals call for safety improvements (LA Times)
- More on Berkeley’s ending single-family zoning (Sierra Club, Mercury News)
- Mapping Black history puts racism on the map (Next City)
- The strange and troubled history of pedestrian malls (Governing)
- Report: Poorly timed red lights delay drivers (But why use timing to speed cars when it could, say, make biking safer?) (Smart Cities Dive)
- Outcry over CA DA Association’s misspending state funds meant for prosecuting environmental violations (The Appeal)
