Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans District 10 (mid-state, Central Valley) is asking for public input on its bicycle plan (Manteca Bulletin)
- Berkeley could end exclusionary zoning (Berkeleyside)
- Rents are rising in Fresno faster than anywhere in US (Fresno Bee)
- Can you just BUY a road? To make it safe? (Systemic Failure)
- EU steps in to curb speculation in carbon offset market (Bloomberg)
- Bloomberg touts betting on pollution as a way to make money in 2021 (Bloomberg)
- Why can’t the government stop evictions? (CityLab)
- Biden’s DOT could be a Department of Cities (City Monitor)
- Can transit be saved? (Fast Company)
- More on national e-bike bill (Cycling News)
- Car-centric street networks make buses less efficient (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF