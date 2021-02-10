Today’s Headlines
- The death toll from burning fossil fuels is enormous (The Guardian)
- Oil spill at Chevron’s Richmond refinery (East Bay Times)
- Mineta Institute: Biden plan would help CA transit (Progressive Railroading)
- Biden won’t revive Obama’s climate plan (E&E News)
- How cities are tackling climate change (Resources)
- Cities prepare for EV transition with car share programs (NRDC)
- States are meddling in the work of cities (D Magazine)
- States are biased towards road spending (Transit Center)
- San Diego reverses policy that kept streets in low-income areas unpaved (San Diego Union Tribune)
