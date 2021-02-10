Today’s Headlines

  • The death toll from burning fossil fuels is enormous (The Guardian)
  • Oil spill at Chevron’s Richmond refinery (East Bay Times)
  • Mineta Institute: Biden plan would help CA transit (Progressive Railroading)
  • Biden won’t revive Obama’s climate plan (E&E News)
  • How cities are tackling climate change (Resources)
  • Cities prepare for EV transition with car share programs (NRDC)
  • States are meddling in the work of cities (D Magazine)
  • States are biased towards road spending (Transit Center)
  • San Diego reverses policy that kept streets in low-income areas unpaved (San Diego Union Tribune)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF