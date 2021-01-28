Today’s Headlines
- The killing of a 4-year-old shows LA’s failure on traffic violence (LAist)
- Record COVID deaths continue in SoCal (San Diego Union Tribune, Daily Bulletin)
- How to ensure a just transition to clean energy (Anthropocene)
- There’s lots of money being made off carbon offsets (Reuters, Wall Street Journal)
- What Transportation for America liked – and didn’t – about Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing
- Meet the new leaders of the USDOT (Transportation for America)
- No oil drilling on federal lands – what that means for California (SF Chronicle)
- Connections between the lumber industry and the Capitol riots (Mother Jones)
- Electric charging stations rolling out at California highway rest areas (KGET)
- Upland City Council wants to slow building of warehouses (Daily Bulletin)
- Another try for a second transbay tube in SF Bay Area (SFist)
- Millions in private funding raised for wildlife crossing over 101 in Southern California (Daily News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF