Today’s Headlines

1 in 5 COVID tests in LA come back positive (LA Times) Stay home, don’t travel (LA Times)

Safety changes–reflective markers, double lines, no passing zone–coming to section of Highway 41 in Fresno County where some are pushing widening (GV Wire, Fresno Bee, KPMH)

Five things you should know about California’s housing crisis (CalMatters)

It’s time to get serious about fighting climate change (CityCommentary)

Transportation Department head Chao leaves behind a conflicted legacy (Politico)

What a majority Democrat U.S. Senate could mean for California (SF Chronicle)

Will the California GOP survive this? (Capitol Weekly)

How each California representative voted on the Electoral College count (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF