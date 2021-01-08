Today’s Headlines

  • 1 in 5 COVID tests in LA come back positive (LA Times)
  • Safety changes–reflective markers, double lines, no passing zone–coming to section of Highway 41 in Fresno County where some are pushing widening (GV Wire, Fresno Bee, KPMH)
  • Five things you should know about California’s housing crisis (CalMatters)
  • It’s time to get serious about fighting climate change (CityCommentary)
  • Transportation Department head Chao leaves behind a conflicted legacy (Politico)
  • What a majority Democrat U.S. Senate could mean for California (SF Chronicle)
  • Will the California GOP survive this? (Capitol Weekly)
  • How each California representative voted on the Electoral College count (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF