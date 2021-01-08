Today’s Headlines
- 1 in 5 COVID tests in LA come back positive (LA Times)
- Stay home, don’t travel (LA Times)
- Safety changes–reflective markers, double lines, no passing zone–coming to section of Highway 41 in Fresno County where some are pushing widening (GV Wire, Fresno Bee, KPMH)
- Five things you should know about California’s housing crisis (CalMatters)
- It’s time to get serious about fighting climate change (CityCommentary)
- Transportation Department head Chao leaves behind a conflicted legacy (Politico)
- What a majority Democrat U.S. Senate could mean for California (SF Chronicle)
- Will the California GOP survive this? (Capitol Weekly)
- How each California representative voted on the Electoral College count (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF