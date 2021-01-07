Today’s Headlines
- Seditious rioters, goaded by Trump, attack U.S. Capitol during routine certification of electoral college vote (CNN)
- They attacked other capitals, too, including Sacramento (Sacramento Bee, New York Times)
- Republican representatives–among them CA Senate Minority Leader Shannon Grove–try to blame antifa (Capitol Weekly, LA Times)
- Gentle police response to Capitol rioters reveals double standard on race (SF Chronicle)
- Health officials: L.A. is losing its battle against COVID (LA Times)
- LA Mayor Garcetti blames COVID outbreak on …. L.A.’s density (Planetizen)
- “Slow Streets” disrupted city planning–what next? (CityLab)
- The U.S. could make SUVs much less deadly (CityLab)
- Newsom’s proposed economic recover plan emphasizes clean vehicles (CalMatters)
- Study: Uber, Lyft contributed to rise in car ownership (Green Car Congress, Courthouse News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF