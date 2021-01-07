Today’s Headlines

  • Seditious rioters, goaded by Trump, attack U.S. Capitol during routine certification of electoral college vote (CNN)
  • They attacked other capitals, too, including Sacramento (Sacramento Bee, New York Times)
  • Republican representatives–among them CA Senate Minority Leader Shannon Grove–try to blame antifa (Capitol Weekly, LA Times)
  • Gentle police response to Capitol rioters reveals double standard on race (SF Chronicle)
  • Health officials: L.A. is losing its battle against COVID (LA Times)
  • LA Mayor Garcetti blames COVID outbreak on …. L.A.’s density (Planetizen)
  • “Slow Streets” disrupted city planning–what next? (CityLab)
  • The U.S. could make SUVs much less deadly (CityLab)
  • Newsom’s proposed economic recover plan emphasizes clean vehicles (CalMatters)
  • Study: Uber, Lyft contributed to rise in car ownership (Green Car Congress, Courthouse News)

