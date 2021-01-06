Today’s Headlines

  • Five transit topics to watch in 2021 (Mass Transit)
  • Transit budgets and finance need a rethink (Marketplace)
  • CA transit employees required to learn about human trafficking (Railway Age)
  • How Trump tried, and failed, to hide findings of major economic repercussions from climate change (NY Times)
  • Outgoing EPA administration moves to limit data agency can use (Washington Post)
  • How far rents fell in San Francisco in 2020 (SF Chronicle)
  • Advocates sue city of Richmond over plan to build housing on toxic site (SF Chronicle)
  • The looming eviction cliff (Urban Institute)
  • LA County’s homeless coordinator to step down (LA Times)

