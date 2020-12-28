Today’s Headlines
Happy Holidays, Streetsblog readers. We’re taking a break, but will keep an eye on California goings-on for you.
- The U.S. wasn’t equipped for this year’s bike boom, because planners ignored bikes for a century (Business Insider)
- What is the future of remote work and traffic? (Mercury News)
- The story of Ron Diridon, the “father” of the Silicon Valley’s transit system (San Jose Spotlight)
- Some new traffic laws taking effect in the new year (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
- California is not hemorrhaging people (LA Times)
- Southern California’s bad air is getting worse, and things have to change – including warehousing industry (LA Times)
- Kids lead the effort to clean up trash (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- That’s the way the cookie crumbles: San Francisco’s “mysterious” gingerbread monolith is gone (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA