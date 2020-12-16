Today’s Headlines
- We were warned: Hospitals are overwhelmed, staff is burning out (LA Times, San Diego Union Tribune)
- High poverty neighborhoods are bearing the brunt of COVID (Kaiser Health News)
- Richmond city council okays plan to build housing on a toxic site (SF Chronicle)
- Cities have been building too much luxury housing [and not enough for everyone else] (Slate)
- Marin water district proposes allowing e-bikes on Mt. Tam (Marin Independent Journal)
- How T4America ranked DOT pick Buttigieg’s transportation platform
- Biden’s pick for Energy Secretary is an expert on renewable sources (SF Chronicle)
- CARB approves $28m for clean vehicle incentives (Green Car Congress)
- Clean fuel standards are key for decarbonizing transportation (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- How does a stock market trading futures in California water supplies affect Californians? (SF Chronicle)
