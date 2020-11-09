Today’s Headlines

  • Uber and Lyft hope to buy more versions of Prop 22 across the nation (City Monitor, The Hill)
  • How to sell Vision Zero like a car (Treehugger)
  • Major election wins for transit (Eno)
  • Buellton gets grant for bike and pedestrian safety education programs (Noozhawk)
  • Sonoma is having a parklet boom (Sonoma Index-Tribune)
  • Fortuna builds a bike park (Times-Standard)
  • BART’s plans for housing at West Oakland Station moves forward (SF Chronicle)
  • Coronavirus is still very much with us (LA Times)
  • Mapping cities’ responses to the pandemic, in bike lanes (El Pais)
  • Visualizing greenhouse gas emissions by sector (Visual Capitalist)

