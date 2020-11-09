Today’s Headlines

Uber and Lyft hope to buy more versions of Prop 22 across the nation (City Monitor, The Hill)

How to sell Vision Zero like a car (Treehugger)

Major election wins for transit (Eno)

Buellton gets grant for bike and pedestrian safety education programs (Noozhawk)

Sonoma is having a parklet boom (Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Fortuna builds a bike park (Times-Standard)

BART’s plans for housing at West Oakland Station moves forward (SF Chronicle)

Coronavirus is still very much with us (LA Times)

Mapping cities’ responses to the pandemic, in bike lanes (El Pais)

Visualizing greenhouse gas emissions by sector (Visual Capitalist)

