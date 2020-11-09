Today’s Headlines
- Uber and Lyft hope to buy more versions of Prop 22 across the nation (City Monitor, The Hill)
- How to sell Vision Zero like a car (Treehugger)
- Major election wins for transit (Eno)
- Buellton gets grant for bike and pedestrian safety education programs (Noozhawk)
- Sonoma is having a parklet boom (Sonoma Index-Tribune)
- Fortuna builds a bike park (Times-Standard)
- BART’s plans for housing at West Oakland Station moves forward (SF Chronicle)
- Coronavirus is still very much with us (LA Times)
- Mapping cities’ responses to the pandemic, in bike lanes (El Pais)
- Visualizing greenhouse gas emissions by sector (Visual Capitalist)
