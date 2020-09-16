Today’s Headlines
- Environment California offers five urgent solutions to the climate crisis (CalMatters)
- Project to separate freight and passenger rail at Stockton lands another $20m grant (Mass Transit, Escalon Times)
- Being a Black planner in California (CP&DR)
- Lessons from pedestrian malls of the past (Fast Company)
- Black essential workers tell their pandemic stories (Elemental)
- Health effects of breathing smoke (National Geographic)
