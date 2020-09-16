Today’s Headlines

  • Environment California offers five urgent solutions to the climate crisis (CalMatters)
  • Project to separate freight and passenger rail at Stockton lands another $20m grant (Mass Transit, Escalon Times)
  • Being a Black planner in California (CP&DR)
  • Lessons from pedestrian malls of the past (Fast Company)
  • Black essential workers tell their pandemic stories (Elemental)
  • Health effects of breathing smoke (National Geographic)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF