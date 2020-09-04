Today’s Headlines
- CA adopts bill on clean air inside and around schools (NRDC)
- The disastrous end of the California legislative session (LA Podcast)
- Two cities, two approaches to public engagement:
- Survey of Santa Clarita residents makes clear they want more bike and multi-use trails (SCV Signal)
- City of Del Rio goes looking for public support for a planned bike path (KRCR)
- September is pedestrian safety month – so police urge pedestrians to be extra careful (Times Herald)
- Which is wrong-headed, according to Angie Schmitt’s new book (Curbed)
- US Bicycle Route System adds over 500 miles of route in California and Wisconsin (Lonely Planet)
- Santa Ana’s fraught history on police spending and a union backlash (LA Times)
- Some cities are using alternatives to police in emergencies (Bloomberg)
- Eviction court is back, but a few temporary protections wobble in the breach (LA Times)
- An eviction ban alone isn’t enough (NY Times)
- When the world isn’t designed for our bodies (New Yorker)
- Against a Green Jim Crow (McHarg Center)
- In some African cities, COVID has governments working on safer biking (UCI)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF