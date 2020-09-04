Today’s Headlines

CA adopts bill on clean air inside and around schools (NRDC)

The disastrous end of the California legislative session (LA Podcast)

Two cities, two approaches to public engagement: Survey of Santa Clarita residents makes clear they want more bike and multi-use trails (SCV Signal) City of Del Rio goes looking for public support for a planned bike path (KRCR)

September is pedestrian safety month – so police urge pedestrians to be extra careful (Times Herald) Which is wrong-headed, according to Angie Schmitt’s new book (Curbed)

US Bicycle Route System adds over 500 miles of route in California and Wisconsin (Lonely Planet)

Santa Ana’s fraught history on police spending and a union backlash (LA Times) Some cities are using alternatives to police in emergencies (Bloomberg)

Eviction court is back, but a few temporary protections wobble in the breach (LA Times) An eviction ban alone isn’t enough (NY Times)

When the world isn’t designed for our bodies (New Yorker)

Against a Green Jim Crow (McHarg Center)

In some African cities, COVID has governments working on safer biking (UCI)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF