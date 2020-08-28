Today’s Headlines
- Scooter ridership was booming before the pandemic (Bloomberg)
- Metro awards contracts to design San Fernando Valley Sepulveda transit corridor (Los Angeles Daily News)
- San Francisco taking a serious look at congestion pricing (SF Examiner)
- How Oakland is helping small businesses (Next City)
- A feminist city works better for everyone (KQED)
- Taking away parking space is crucial for walkability (Kinder Rice Institute)
- Taking personal responsibility for your carbon footprint (TreeHugger)
- California Air Resources Board passes new emission requirements for ports, shipping industry (CalMatters)
- Acknowledging and removing racism from disaster recovery (Kinder Rice Institute)
- Thousands expected at commemorative March on Washington today (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF