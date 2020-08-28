Today’s Headlines

  • Scooter ridership was booming before the pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Metro awards contracts to design San Fernando Valley Sepulveda transit corridor (Los Angeles Daily News)
  • San Francisco taking a serious look at congestion pricing (SF Examiner)
  • How Oakland is helping small businesses (Next City)
  • A feminist city works better for everyone (KQED)
  • Taking away parking space is crucial for walkability (Kinder Rice Institute)
  • Taking personal responsibility for your carbon footprint (TreeHugger)
  • California Air Resources Board passes new emission requirements for ports, shipping industry (CalMatters)
  • Acknowledging and removing racism from disaster recovery (Kinder Rice Institute)
  • Thousands expected at commemorative March on Washington today (LA Times)

