- The politics of the bike shortage (NY Times)
- Lots of people are still riding transit (Bloomberg)
- Transit cuts are felt deepest in low-income areas (NY Times)
- Five car companies sign on to California emission standards – but not General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, or Toyota (CalMatters)
- Be afraid of climate change – and act accordingly (Heated)
- Life as a truck driver during a pandemic (Las Cruces Sun News)
- Money from Volkswagen fraud settlement will build electric trucks (Transport Topics)
- Congressmembers demand answers about DMV sale of personal information (Sacramento Observer)
