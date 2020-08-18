Today’s Headlines

  • The politics of the bike shortage (NY Times)
  • Lots of people are still riding transit (Bloomberg)
  • Transit cuts are felt deepest in low-income areas (NY Times)
  • Five car companies sign on to California emission standards – but not General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, or Toyota (CalMatters)
  • Be afraid of climate change – and act accordingly (Heated)
  • Life as a truck driver during a pandemic (Las Cruces Sun News)
  • Money from Volkswagen fraud settlement will build electric trucks (Transport Topics)
  • Congressmembers demand answers about DMV sale of personal information (Sacramento Observer)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF