Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Board Nominees Finally Move Forward (SFChron)

SamTrans to Resume Fare Collection (DailyJournal)

New Express Bus Line Opens in Oakland. (KPIX)

San Jose Says a Black Lives Matter Painting on City Roadway Is Illegal(KRON)

Long Beach Sets Up Online Portal for Street Closure Applications (LB Post)

Why Did Most of Sac. County’s Coronavirus Aid Go to Sheriff’s Payroll? (SacBee)

L.A. Sheriff “Very Concerned” Deputies Pointed Guns at Black Crime Victims (SLO Tribune)

California Tries to Come to Grips with Damage Done to Climate/People of Color by Sprawl (NPR)

More California Headlines with Streetsblog Los Angeles and Streetsblog San Francisco