Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Board Nominees Finally Move Forward (SFChron)
- SamTrans to Resume Fare Collection (DailyJournal)
- New Express Bus Line Opens in Oakland. (KPIX)
- San Jose Says a Black Lives Matter Painting on City Roadway Is Illegal(KRON)
- Long Beach Sets Up Online Portal for Street Closure Applications (LB Post)
- Why Did Most of Sac. County’s Coronavirus Aid Go to Sheriff’s Payroll? (SacBee)
- L.A. Sheriff “Very Concerned” Deputies Pointed Guns at Black Crime Victims (SLO Tribune)
- California Tries to Come to Grips with Damage Done to Climate/People of Color by Sprawl (NPR)
