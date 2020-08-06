Today’s Headlines

Speed limit setting needs to change (Forbes)

Bicyclists need better infrastructure (ITS International)

How to advocate for better bike lanes in your city (Bicycling)

Miles of new bike lanes were added to Barcelona streets during shut-down (Bloomberg)

BART rethinking its policing strategies (Transit Center)

Sonoma County cuts some, but not all, road maintenance projects (Sonoma News)

Sea level rise will mess up far-flung places in the Bay Area (SF Chronicle)

California sues Uber and Lyft, again (Insurance Journal)

Palo Alto is really liking its street dining scene (Palo Alto Online)

State laws are working: cities are allowing new housing development (SF Chronicle)

