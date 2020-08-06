Today’s Headlines
- Speed limit setting needs to change (Forbes)
- Bicyclists need better infrastructure (ITS International)
- How to advocate for better bike lanes in your city (Bicycling)
- Miles of new bike lanes were added to Barcelona streets during shut-down (Bloomberg)
- BART rethinking its policing strategies (Transit Center)
- Sonoma County cuts some, but not all, road maintenance projects (Sonoma News)
- Sea level rise will mess up far-flung places in the Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- California sues Uber and Lyft, again (Insurance Journal)
- Palo Alto is really liking its street dining scene (Palo Alto Online)
- State laws are working: cities are allowing new housing development (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF