Today’s Headlines

  • Speed limit setting needs to change (Forbes)
  • Bicyclists need better infrastructure (ITS International)
  • How to advocate for better bike lanes in your city (Bicycling)
  • Miles of new bike lanes were added to Barcelona streets during shut-down (Bloomberg)
  • BART rethinking its policing strategies (Transit Center)
  • Sonoma County cuts some, but not all, road maintenance projects (Sonoma News)
  • Sea level rise will mess up far-flung places in the Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
  • California sues Uber and Lyft, again (Insurance Journal)
  • Palo Alto is really liking its street dining scene (Palo Alto Online)
  • State laws are working: cities are allowing new housing development (SF Chronicle)

