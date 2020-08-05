Today’s Headlines
- Counties strike deal on Caltrain ballot measure (Green Caltrain, KQED, SF Chronicle)
- Sausalito thinks about affordable housing on the waterfront (SF Chronicle)
- Costa Mesa gets a grant to reimagine a busy corridor (LA Times)
- Driving reductions during COVID are not reducing GHGs much (UC Riverside)
- UK bans SUV ads – SUVs are a major contributor to rising emissions (Guardian)
- Podcast: What it’s like to be a Black planner in California (CP&DR)
- Firefighters are responding to emergencies by bike in this Massachusetts town (Firehouse)
- High speed rail’s true barrier is space, not money (Governing)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF