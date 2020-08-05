Today’s Headlines

  • Counties strike deal on Caltrain ballot measure (Green Caltrain, KQED, SF Chronicle)
  • Sausalito thinks about affordable housing on the waterfront (SF Chronicle)
  • Costa Mesa gets a grant to reimagine a busy corridor (LA Times)
  • Driving reductions during COVID are not reducing GHGs much (UC Riverside)
  • UK bans SUV ads – SUVs are a major contributor to rising emissions (Guardian)
  • Podcast: What it’s like to be a Black planner in California (CP&DR)
  • Firefighters are responding to emergencies by bike in this Massachusetts town (Firehouse)
  • High speed rail’s true barrier is space, not money (Governing)

