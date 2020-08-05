Today’s Headlines

Counties strike deal on Caltrain ballot measure (Green Caltrain, KQED, SF Chronicle)

Sausalito thinks about affordable housing on the waterfront (SF Chronicle)

Costa Mesa gets a grant to reimagine a busy corridor (LA Times)

Driving reductions during COVID are not reducing GHGs much (UC Riverside)

UK bans SUV ads – SUVs are a major contributor to rising emissions (Guardian)

Podcast: What it’s like to be a Black planner in California (CP&DR)

Firefighters are responding to emergencies by bike in this Massachusetts town (Firehouse)

High speed rail’s true barrier is space, not money (Governing)

