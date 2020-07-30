Today’s Headlines
- NACTO recommends throwing out ‘outdated’ 85th-percentile speed rule (SmartCitiesDive)
- Sacramento will lower speed limits in the city (KCRA)
- Study of east coast cap-and-trade program finds it benefits children’s health in many ways (Earth.com, Environmental Health Perspectives)
- Britain creates a government department for biking and walking (City Lab)
- What will happen to school buses when classes are online? (School Transportation News)
- Too many Berkeley city councilmembers live in duplexes, recuse themselves from decision on rent control exemption (Berkeleyside)
- Trump stokes racial division and fear (CNN)
- To build more housing, zoning but also parking requirements, size limits have to change (CityLab)
- Farmworkers are risking their lives (The Center Square)
