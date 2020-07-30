Today’s Headlines

NACTO recommends throwing out ‘outdated’ 85th-percentile speed rule (SmartCitiesDive)

Sacramento will lower speed limits in the city (KCRA)

Study of east coast cap-and-trade program finds it benefits children’s health in many ways (Earth.com, Environmental Health Perspectives)

Britain creates a government department for biking and walking (City Lab)

What will happen to school buses when classes are online? (School Transportation News)

Too many Berkeley city councilmembers live in duplexes, recuse themselves from decision on rent control exemption (Berkeleyside)

Trump stokes racial division and fear (CNN)

To build more housing, zoning but also parking requirements, size limits have to change (CityLab)

Farmworkers are risking their lives (The Center Square)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF