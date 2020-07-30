Today’s Headlines

  • NACTO recommends throwing out ‘outdated’ 85th-percentile speed rule (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Sacramento will lower speed limits in the city (KCRA)
  • Study of east coast cap-and-trade program finds it benefits children’s health in many ways (Earth.com, Environmental Health Perspectives)
  • Britain creates a government department for biking and walking (City Lab)
  • What will happen to school buses when classes are online? (School Transportation News)
  • Too many Berkeley city councilmembers live in duplexes, recuse themselves from decision on rent control exemption (Berkeleyside)
  • Trump stokes racial division and fear (CNN)
  • To build more housing, zoning but also parking requirements, size limits have to change (CityLab)
  • Farmworkers are risking their lives (The Center Square)

