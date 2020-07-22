Today’s Headlines

How city policies affected bike-share during COVID shutdowns (CityMetric)

What’s a state bank, and why is California pursuing one? (NextCity)

San Diego approves “tiny houses” rules (San Diego Union Tribune)

Wealthier people have much bigger carbon footprints (Treehugger)

Bay Area needs a lot more housing (SF Chronicle)

Now is a good time to reinvent roadways (The Conversation)

Colleges change fall plans in light of surging cases (LA Times)

Oakland council rejects deeper cuts to police (SF Chronicle)

