Today’s Headlines

  • How city policies affected bike-share during COVID shutdowns (CityMetric)
  • What’s a state bank, and why is California pursuing one? (NextCity)
  • San Diego approves “tiny houses” rules (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Wealthier people have much bigger carbon footprints (Treehugger)
  • Bay Area needs a lot more housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Now is a good time to reinvent roadways (The Conversation)
  • Colleges change fall plans in light of surging cases (LA Times)
  • Oakland council rejects deeper cuts to police (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF