Today’s Headlines
- Fight over Caltrain control and funding includes shutdown threat (SF Chronicle)
- BART, Caltrain are both on the brink (SF Chronicle)
- Fresno considers protected bike lanes from downtown to River Parkway (CV Wire)
- Fifteen states agree to work together on making all heavy trucks electric (Smart Cities Dive, Transport Topics)
- Electric bikes are enjoying a surge (Smart Cities World)
- The 85th percentile rule is under increasing scrutiny (SSTI)
- Biden’s “climate plan” assumes dependency on cars (Forbes)
- Which is no climate plan: cars are a mess (Wired)
- German court says Tesla must stop making false claims about its “autonomous driving” capabilities (Reuters)
- Another environmental protection under attack from Trump administration (Washington Post)
