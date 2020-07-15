Today’s Headlines

  • Fight over Caltrain control and funding includes shutdown threat (SF Chronicle)
  • BART, Caltrain are both on the brink (SF Chronicle)
  • Fresno considers protected bike lanes from downtown to River Parkway (CV Wire)
  • Fifteen states agree to work together on making all heavy trucks electric (Smart Cities Dive, Transport Topics)
  • Electric bikes are enjoying a surge (Smart Cities World)
  • The 85th percentile rule is under increasing scrutiny (SSTI)
  • Biden’s “climate plan” assumes dependency on cars (Forbes)
    • Which is no climate plan: cars are a mess (Wired)
  • German court says Tesla must stop making false claims about its “autonomous driving” capabilities (Reuters)
  • Another environmental protection under attack from Trump administration (Washington Post)

