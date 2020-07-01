Today’s Headlines
- Las Vegas HSR project receives permission to use highway right of way (Fox)
- CTC approves road and bridge projects: north coast (Lake County News)
- Even in small cities, the bike boom means a shortage of bikes (Daily Democrat)
- CA may have to go back to stay-at-home (NY Times)
- State moratoriums are not preventing some landlords from evicting tenants (KQED)
- Video: A “tidal wave” of evictions is coming (NBC)
- San Diego approves renter protections, eviction moratorium (San Diego Union Tribune)
- House Democrats have a climate plan that includes standards, investments, justice (Vox)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF