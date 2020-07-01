Today’s Headlines

Las Vegas HSR project receives permission to use highway right of way (Fox)

CTC approves road and bridge projects: north coast (Lake County News)

Even in small cities, the bike boom means a shortage of bikes (Daily Democrat)

CA may have to go back to stay-at-home (NY Times)

State moratoriums are not preventing some landlords from evicting tenants (KQED)

Video: A “tidal wave” of evictions is coming (NBC)

San Diego approves renter protections, eviction moratorium (San Diego Union Tribune)

House Democrats have a climate plan that includes standards, investments, justice (Vox)

